With his biggest challenge ahead – a Hell in a Cell clash against Brock Lesnar during this weekend's SummerSlam PLE — Oba Femi could probably use a little affirmation. Fortunately for him, WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque is happy to provide it.

"There is no ceiling," Levesque said of Femi during an interview with ESPN's "First Take." "I've been fortunate enough to be around this business for a long time and see a lot of guys come and go, to see a lot of first moments for people. The only guy that I've seen that I can recall ... seeing for the first time and thinking 'Wow, this just changed the game' was Brock Lesnar; Oba Femi is of that same cloth."

Levesque pointed out how short Femi's career so far has been, but expressed that despite how green he may be, "The Game" considers Femi a "paradigm-shifting" athlete.

"The one thing about Oba that, I think, stands out more than anything else for me, and dealing with him on a day-to-day basis is: he is a smart, smart man also," Levesque said. He further expressed that Femi's ferocity in-ring is matched by his intelligence and business savvy.

"When I say 'There is no ceiling,' I really mean there is no ceiling," Levesque said. "It's anything he wants. It's just a matter of when, not if."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit ESPN's "First Take," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.