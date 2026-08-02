WWE's Chad Gable Comments On Shorty G Character, Eric Bischoff's Role

Of all his many WWE runs, Chad Gable's tenure as "Shorty G" is probably his most panned gimmick. The general consensus is that Vince McMahon – likely, in due part because of Gable's 5 ft. 8 in. stature – believed that "Chad Gable" was simply not memorable enough, and fans would better recognize him as "Shorty G" instead.

During an appearance on "What Do You Wanna Talk About? With Cody Rhodes," Gable looked back at this run and revealed who actually might've written the gimmick for him.

"To my knowledge? I'd have to whittle it down to Eric Bischoff," he revealed. "Maybe. I can't say that firmly, but he was the one who delivered me the news, so I'll leave it at that."

Despite this, Gable stated that he liked working with Eric Bischoff, and uncomfortably characterized his "Shorty G" run as "interesting," but ultimately confining.

"I felt boxed in, and I think I put on the face of 'this could work, we can make this work,' and I tried," he explained. "Deep down I knew, man, 'This might be a killer; this could be the nail in the coffin.'"

Gable was eventually placated by a text from former WWE star Brodie Lee. Similarly, in the past, Gable also described his run as "Shorty G" as a low period in his life, while stating that when he has to push through storylines he hates, he turns to his wife and children to help him regain perspective.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "What Do You Wanna Talk About? With Cody Rhodes," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.