Cedric Alexander & Leon Slater To Vie For X-Division Title In TNA Lockdown Cage Match

Cedric Alexander and Leon Slater will battle once more for the TNA X-Division Championship in a steel cage match at Lockdown.

Slater kicked off Thursday's "TNA Impact" in tag team action alongside Ricky Sosa against the System duo of Alexander and Eddie Edwards, winning the match with a 450 splash and subsequent pinfall on Alexander. After the match, he said he wanted another shot at Alexander's X-Division Championship and challenged him to a steel cage match at Lockdown on August 23.

Alexander dethroned Slater to become X-Division Champion in a Two out of Three Falls match in May, having challenged him unsuccessfully twice before – first at Emergence in 2025 and then Rebellion earlier this year. Slater has since pursued the title and fell short in Ultimate X at Slammiversary.

Slater and Sosa also scored victory over the System pairing of Edwards and Brian Myers, as well as the Righteous, at the beginning of this month.