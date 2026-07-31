Order 4's Jason Hotch Upsets Mustafa Ali To Win International Title On TNA Impact

Jason Hotch defeated Mustafa Ali to become International Champion in the main event of "TNA Impact."

Hotch got his opportunity after Ali put it to the locker room last week to determine his new number one contender, with Hotch getting the nod and leading Ali to believe there had been a rib somewhere. It was later clarified to Hotch that there was no rib and the support was real, and he defied his Order Four leader on the advice of his wife to step up and challenge for the title. She was sat in front row to watch the challenge with their daughter.

Ali sought to make him pay for that decision in the early going, lighting him up with chops across the chest before landing a tope suicida to take him out on the outside. Hotch came back with a moonsault to the outside, gesturing towards the International title belt before throwing Ali back in the ring.

Hotch delivered an a superplex to put Ali through a table at ringside, though both men made it back into the ring before the count of ten. Ali rose to his feet first and sought to kick him in the face, but Hotch caught it and rallied against the champion. He went to the top rope looking for frog splash, Ali rolled out of the way, and as Hotch sought for a splash in the corner Ali pulled the referee into his path.

With the referee down, Ali landed a low blow and grabbed Hotch's belt, whipping him with it until John Skyler got involved and stopped him. Ali knocked him off the apron and went for a roll-up with his feet on the ropes until Tasha Steelz' pushed them off. That then prompted Mila Moore and Steelz to brawl at ringside as the action continued in the ring.

Hotch delivered a double stomp from the top rope, going back up and delivering a frog splash to get the winning pinfall.