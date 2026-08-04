Matt Cardona Reflects On 'Perfect' WWE IC Title Reign

The pinnacle of Zack Ryder's WWE career was winning the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania, and the former Zack Ryder, now Matt Cardona, has explained why it was perfect despite the reign lasting just one day.

Ryder won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 32 in a seven-way match, but lost it the very next day to The Miz on "WWE Raw." He revealed in an interview with "Insight" that he was told well in advance that he was going to lose it one day, and said that it didn't concern him.

"I knew [beforehand that I would hold it for one night]. It didn't bother me because, to this day, people are like, 'Oh, you should have held it longer.' I'm like, 'Why? If I held it for a month and lost to Cesaro at Backlash, like, who cares?' It wouldn't have been memorable, right? But I lose it the next night. And it's the perfect way," said Cardona.

He explained that losing the title so quickly is essentially part of the Zack Ryder/Matt Cardona character, and that clawing his way back to that point is what the character is all about.

"You know, Zack Ryder would win the title and lose it the next night. You know, that's the story of Zack Ryder. That's the story of Matt Cardona. You work so hard, you get something, it gets taken away. [And you think] 'Damn.' And then you somehow get it back, or you get better than ever," he added.

That Intercontinental Championship win was the last singles title that Cardona won in WWE, with his only other title reign since then in the promotion being the tag team titles, which he held alongside Curt Hawkins.