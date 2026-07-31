Details On Rougeau Brother Appearance During AEW Redemption, Reported 'Tantrum'

The Buy-In portion of AEW Redemption 2026 kicked off with a segment designed to celebrate the legacy and contributions to the wrestling business of the Rougeau family. Both Raymond and Jacques Rougeau appeared live before the Montreal crowd, cutting a promo about everything they've done in their hometown, with the segment ending with Jacques, Raymond, and "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard attacking Rocky Romero for interrupting them

However, there was one thing missing from the segment that many would have expected and that is some sort of video package, and the reason for this was reported on by Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. According to Meltzer, Jacques Rougeau had told AEW officials to leave him in charge of the video package, but when the man who was known as The Mountie in WWE presented his video to those in AEW, it was unusable. The video was reportedly too long, used licensed music that AEW didn't have the rights to, and was partially generated through the use of AI. On top of this, Jacques didn't show anyone the video until the day of the show, meaning there was not enough time to make a new one.

Meltzer noted that this resulted in Jacques actually throwing a tantrum backstage, where it reached a point where Jacques was told that he would have been kicked out of the building if he didn't calm down. Considering he did appear before the live audience, Jacques calmed down and went through with the segment, but not without having a number of the fans in attendance booing him while his brother was unanimously cheered. Meltzer explained that the fans were booing because Jacques has developed a very bad reputation in Montreal with countless negative stories coming out over the years, which has led several Canadian wrestlers distancing themselves from the former WWE performer.