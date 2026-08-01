Title For Title Tag Match Ends In Double DQ On WWE SmackDown, Haku Appears With MFT

On "SmackDown", the War Raiders put their AAA World Tag Titles on the line against Damian Priest and R-Truth, who put their WWE Tag Team titles on the line. Both teams kept their respective titles due to the match ending in a disqualification.

Priest & Erik started off the match. Truth tagged in and got offense on Ivar. War Raiders sent Truth into the barricade before doing the same to Priest. Erik sent Ivar into Priest as he was still slumped against the barricade. Back in the ring, Priest connected with a lifting flatline on Ivar. He sent Erik out of the ring and tried to pin Ivar. The Raiders double teamed Priest and Truth broke up a pin attempt. They attacked Truth in the corner until the ref tried to pull them off. Ivar shoved him away. Priest tried to help Truth when the ref tried to intervene again. Priest pushed him away and the match ended in a disqualification.

After the match was over, they continued brawling outside the ring. Tama and Talla Tonga appear and attack all four men. Talla chokeslammed Priest and dumped him onto Ivar. Their dad, Haku climbed in the ring as Tama & Talla held up the WWE Tag Team & AAA World Tag Team Championships.