Rey Fenix Defends AAA Cruiserweight Title On WWE SmackDown With Assist From Danhausen

Rey Fenix defeated JD McDonagh to retain the AAA Cruiserweight Championship during "WWE SmackDown."

Dominik Mysterio accompanied McDonagh in the challenge for the title, getting involved in the match early on. Fenix took advantage of McDonagh with high-flying offense to send his opponent to the outside, where he regrouped with Mysterio before returning to the ring.

Mysterio then tripped Fenix up as he looked to get back underway, later taking a cheapshot at the champion while McDonagh distracted the referee in the ring. McDonagh almost had the win in the bag after delivering a Spanish Fly, with Fenix just managing to kick out before the count of three.

Mysterio interfered once more to distract the referee as Fenix went to the top rope, but the referee chose instead to eject him from ringside. Danhausen then came out with a group of Minihausens to brawl with Mysterio into the backstage area.

That allowed Fenix to connect with the Mexican Muscle Buster back in the ring, securing the winning pinfall to retain his Cruiserweight Championship for the fifth time in 63 days.