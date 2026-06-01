WWE Stars Rey Fenix, War Raiders Win AAA Gold At Noche De Los Grandes

AAA hosted its highly anticipated "Noche de los Grandes" event in Monterrey, Mexico on May 30, with the majority of the show being aired on FOX in Latin America and YouTube worldwide. The rest of the show will air next week on June 6, and while the main attraction of the show was the Mask vs. Mask match between El Grande Americano and The Original El Grande Americano, three title matches also took place that saw the likes of Rey Fenix and The War Raiders pick up some gold.

In the night's opening contest, Fenix was given another shot at the AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Laredo Kid after losing their initial meeting on the May 23 episode of "AAA on FOX." Fenix wasn't going to let the opportunity at becoming champion slip through his fingers twice as he managed to nail Laredo Kid with the Black Fire Driver to win the match and become the new champion.

¡Ánimo! Rey Fénix es el nuevo Campeón Mundial Crucero de AAA 🙌😎🏅 #AAANocheDeLosGrandes pic.twitter.com/gH3aaBDilZ — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) May 31, 2026

The win marks the first title Fenix has held since signing with WWE at the beginning of 2025, and the first gold he has held at all since his three week reign with the AEW International Championship in 2023. Fenix now has the distinction of being the only man in AAA history to have held the same championship for a company under two different regimes, with this being his second reign as the AAA World Cruiserweight Champion following his 13 month reign with the belt between 2022 and 2023.

There was also some joy for The War Raiders, who got the better of the unpredictable duo of Pagano and Psycho Clown to become the new AAA World Tag Team Champions. Some miscommunication between the champions in the closing moments left Psycho Clown isolated for long enough for Erik and Ivar to hit the DPM for the victory. They now also have the distinction of being one of the few teams to have held gold in North America, Japan, and Mexico.