Breaking Down The Belts: CM Punk's Undisputed WWE Championship

For the first time in over a decade, CM Punk is the reigning WWE Champion, even if it is his third world title reign since returning to the company in 2023.

This one was the least expected in the moment. Three months on from losing the World Heavyweight title to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, Punk came back as the last minute challenger to Sami Zayn and unseated him just nine days after he won it in the first place. Now he will be making his first defense of the title against Cody Rhodes in the main event of SummerSlam on Saturday.

The last time Punk defended the grandest prize in sports entertainment, he was losing the title to the Rock at Elimination Chamber 2013, and thus his place in the main event of WrestleMania 29. The landscape has very much changed this time around, with an entire roster of different challengers looking to either recapture or hold the title for the first time in their career. Zayn was in his first run as champion and is on the hunt for another this weekend, facing Finn Balor in a No. 1 contendership match. Balor himself has never held the title, and in fact only held the Universal Championship for one day after winning it at SummerSlam 2016. Rhodes is on the hunt for his fourth run with the title, having already pulled even with the amount of runs Punk has had.

Aside from that, "WWE SmackDown" is stocked with a number of options never to have held the title. So let's break down who likely will and who probably should be the one to dethrone Punk.