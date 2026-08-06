WWE's Chad Gable On Praise Over El Grande Americano Match: 'It Made Me Uncomfortable'

Critical acclaim or commercial success. You either achieve one or the other. Chad Gable was taught that lesson ahead of his pro wrestling start. However, under the mask of "The Original" El Grande Americano, he accomplished both of those things at AAA Noche de Los Grandes in his mask versus mask match with El Grande Americano. Though many love to get the rub when they've done a good job, Gable admits all that praise after their match overwhelmed him.

"To have that kind of match where it was not only critically, but you know, it was praised by everybody I talked to, [it got] to a point where it made me uncomfortable," Gable said during his interview with Cody Rhodes on "What Do You Wanna Talk About." " I don't seek that kind of thing, but I talked to so many people and then they would talk to me in person. And I would be sweating because I'm like, I can't deal with this. It's too much. People were being so, so, so complimentary. But it was nice to hear it from my peers...I value their opinions and seek their respect, above all else."

Additionally, Gable revealed how touched he was not only to receive such positive criticism from what most deem as a top contender to the "2026 Match of the Year" candidacy, but that it made people fall in love with the sport again: "It was just one of the most humbling and gratifying things to hear about it all," he concluded.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "What Do You Wanna Talk About? with Cody Rhodes" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.