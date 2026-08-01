Long-Absent Top WWE Star Reportedly In Minneapolis For SummerSlam Weekend

Just hours before "The Biggest Party of the Summer" kicks off with WWE SummerSlam, reports are circulating that absent stars like Randy Orton and Kevin Owens are expected to return "very soon." Very soon may just be this weekend for Owens, as Fightful Select has learned that the former Universal Champion is in Minneapolis, as of this report.

According to Fightful reporter Sean Ross Sapp, Owens has arrived in the city that's hosting this year's SummerSlam. At this time, it wasn't confirmed if Owens will make his long awaited in-ring return this weekend or not.

It's been more than 16 months since the "Fight Owens Fight" mantra was last seen or heard in the ring. Prior to his scheduled match against Orton at WrestleMania 41, on April 4, 2025, Owens revealed to the WWE Universe that he was stepping away due to a serious neck injury. He underwent successful surgery three months later. While away, Owens maintained his top status by taking on different roles outside of the ring. Currently in its third season, Owens is one of four coaches on A&E's competition series, "WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats)." He's also made other appearances recently as a special guest for "WWE NXT" Great American Bash tailgate and watch parties, as well as in videos with Becky Lynch, Sami Zayn, and Kit Wilson (via "Club WWE").

Speaking of Zayn, Owen's longtime friend/sparring partner will face Finn Balor in a number one contender's match for the Undisputed WWE Championship on Sunday. As mentioned above, Orton is also expected to return soon. His last opponent, Cody Rhodes, will be in action tonight against CM Punk in the main event for the Undisputed Championship.