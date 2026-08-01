WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night 1 Full & Final Card

WWE's biggest party of the summer is checking into Minneapolis, Minnesota for a two-night stay, but right now, we're taking a special look at the first night of action, set for August 1 in the U.S. Bank Stadium.

SummerSlam Saturday boasts a six-match card filled with championship matches, six-person slugfests, a "Ring General" taking on a General Manager, and a trip inside Hell in A Cell. The latter structure has been brought out for the rubber match between two WWE titans, Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar. Femi conquered "The Beast" in quick fashion at WrestleMania 42; one month later, Lesnar returned the favor by unloading a series of F5s in their rematch at Clash In Italy. Now, the pair are slated to complete the trilogy as numerous links of steel surround them.

Elsewhere, "WWE SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis will face GUNTHER. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion had antagonized Aldis for weeks, so at Saturday Night's Main Event, the GM finally fought back, and in turn, cost GUNTHER a future world title shot. For Aldis, a former NWA World Heavyweight and TNA World Champion, SummerSlam will mark his WWE in-ring debut.

Two six-person tag matches also await fans at SummerSlam, with one pitting Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, and Lainey Reid) against Paige and WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins. The other will see LA Knight, Royce Keys, and Solo Sikoa battle The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Jacob Fatu.

In title competition, WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan will tackle the first televised title defense of her current reign when she collides with IYO SKY. "The Genius of the Sky" earned this opportunity by besting Morgan in the 2026 Queen of the Ring finals. Within the men's division, Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk will put his respective title on the line against Cody Rhodes. Both have claimed to be close friends in and outside of the ring, but as the premium live event draws nearer, they only seem to be moving further apart.