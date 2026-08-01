WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night 1 Match Order Reportedly Revealed With Unexpected Main Event

The opening and closing matches for night one of WWE SummerSlam reportedly have been revealed, along with the rest of the match order for the night, and the main event for the night may come as a surprise to fans. The first night of "The Biggest Party of the Summer" will feature six matches total, with two titles, the WWE Women's World Championship and the Undisputed WWE Championship, set to be defended.

According to PWInsider Elite, the women's title match with Liv Morgan defending her gold for the first time in over 100 days, will open the show. It is Morgan's first defense since winning the championship at WrestleMania 42 from Stephanie Vaquer.

The outlet also reported the main event of the show will be the Hell in a Cell grudge match against Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar. SummerSlam emanates from "The Beast Incarnate's" adopted home state, Minnesota, where the star went to college. The men are tied at one win each in their feud, as Femi took their WrestleMania-opening bout, and Lesnar got his win back at Clash in Italy.

PWIE reported the tag match pitting The Usos and Jacob Fatu against LA Knight, Royce Keys, and Solo Sikoa will follow the Women's World Championship match. GUNTHER vs. Nick Aldis will take place next, then the six-woman tag match between Fatal Influence and the Bella Twins and Paige. CM Punk will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes right before the Hell in a Cell match.