Mick Foley Reunited With Martha Hart At AEW Redemption, Felt 'Such A Sense Of Healing'

Mick Foley has embraced some unique opportunities since joining AEW ahead of Double or Nothing this year, but at the company's recent pay-per-view in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Foley got a "hart-warming" opportunity to reconnect with the family of a late friend. Foley took to Instagram on Friday to post a carousel of photos alongside Martha Hart, the wife of the late Owen Hart, and the pair's son, Oje, at AEW Redemption. Foley started the emotional post by saying Hart was one of the best friends he had ever known.

"He was also one of the finest people I have ever known, and I feel his loss to this day," Foley wrote. "In a small way, I felt like I had failed the Hart family by not keeping in touch – but any worries I had instantly vanished upon walking into the suite that had been set up for the Owen Hart Foundation. I felt such a sense of healing when I spoke to Martha, and I had the great privilege of watching about 90 minutes of AEW Redemption with son Oje, who is the spitting image of his father."

Alongside the series of pictures from the suite, Foley told fans to "do themselves a favor" and watch a few classic Hart matches. Hart tragically died following a fall during his entrance at WWF Over the Edge 1999. He was portraying his Blue Blazer character, where he'd be lowered down to the ring via harness and grapple line. That night, Hart fell almost 80 feet, and he died from internal bleeding.

AEW officially partnered with the Owen Hart Foundation in September 2021. The partnership created the yearly Owen Hart Cup, where the men's and women's division compete in a tournament to determine number one contenders to the company's top titles.