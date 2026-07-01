AEW's Mick Foley Announces End Of WWE Legends Deal, Says Farewell To Company

The "Hardcore Legend" Mick Foley may have signed with AEW ahead of his first appearance for the company at Double or Nothing, but his WWE Legends deal officially ended on Wednesday, July 1. Foley took to his Instagram account to address the end of the era, speaking directly to not only WWE, but his fans and supporters. He first spoke specifically to WWE's merchandise and marketing departments.

"Thank you. I mean that sincerely," he said. "When I got to WWE in 1996, I'd been in the business for 11 years and I finally got an action figure. I figured that was my one and only action figure, and here it is, 2026 and honestly, a couple days ago, I just received my largest quarterly royalties statement in probably 10 years, so I want to thank everyone in WWE who had a hand in making the decision that I was someone worth making action figures for and different types of merchandise."

Foley then addressed his fans, as he wanted everyone to know he doesn't have any problems signing WWE memorabilia. He said he looks forward to it, and he's proud of everything he accomplished in WWE, but it's time for a new chapter and adventure with AEW. Foley also confirmed new merchandise is on the horizon.

"I'm looking forward to having some merchandise come out with AEW in addition to a couple of other companies that I just talked to today that have a couple of exciting ideas," he said, before thanking his supporters again and telling everyone to "have a nice day."

Foley most recently appeared at Double or Nothing to hype up Darby Allin before his AEW World Championship match against MJF. He also contributed to AEW's "Countdown to Forbidden Door" show, but did not appear at the event.