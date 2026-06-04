Mick Foley Describes His AEW Role As A 'Swiss Army Knife,' Says He Could Be A Manager

Ever since he debuted in AEW, there have been many questions about Mick Foley's role in the promotion, and he recently outlined several roles for which he believes he would be a good fit.

Foley returned to pro wrestling at AEW Double or Nothing, where he hosted the pre-show with Renee Paquette. The WWE Hall of Famer stated that that role is something he would be well-suited for in AEW, while also listing a few other roles he could take on.

"Well, I think my role is to be the Swiss Army knife of AEW, and I'll work in wherever I can and wherever they need me best. There's quite a few things I can do. I can host those shows with Renee. Renee is so much fun to work with. I think I could do a good job on publicity, for being sent out a day or two early to get some publicity. I believe I could take on a managerial role for, you know, a handful of misfit babyfaces or heels, and try to take some of the guys in the middle of the card and give them a little boost up a little closer to the top of the card," he said on "The Ariel Helwani Show."

Foley praised the way AEW and Tony Khan handle the promotion's mid-card, stating that they do a better job than WWE in that area. He also added that AEW places greater emphasis on tag team wrestling, which is another aspect in which it is better than WWE.

Another role that Foley could have — and is open to — is getting back in the ring for a farewell match. AEW CEO Tony Khan left that decision up to Foley, while the WWE Hall of Famer — who hasn't wrestled since 2012 — hinted that it could be a possibility in AEW.