Tony Khan Comments On Mick Foley's Involvement In AEW, Whether He'll Wrestle

Mick Foley is "All Elite," which didn't come as a surprise following his scathing remarks towards WWE, and AEW's Tony Khan has discussed the signing of the Hall of Famer and what he will bring to the table.

Foley will feature at this weekend's Double or Nothing pay-per-view, as the co-host of the panel show alongside Renee Paquette. Khan, in the pre-Double or Nothing presser, spoke excitedly about the signing of Foley.

"I'm very excited that Mick Foley is joining the AEW, and I cannot wait to see Cactus Jack back on PBS. I'm very excited to have him at Double or Nothing this Sunday as part of the buy-in, and we're just thrilled Mick's going to be co-hosting the event with Renee, they're good friends, and when I suggested it to Mick, he thought it was a great idea. He's really thrilled about it, because we are big fans of Mick, and Mick loves pro wrestling, and AEW is where the best wrestle, so for a legendary professional wrestler, somebody who's thoughtful about the sport, and such a highly intelligent person, who's one of the most accomplished wrestlers in the history of this sport, it's just an honor to have Mick Foley in AEW," said Khan.

Khan recalled how Cactus Jack vs. Sting in WCW was one of his first memories of watching wrestling on TBS. He is confident that Foley will add something special to the AEW broadcast.

"He's a fan of AEW, he follows wrestling, and he's going to bring so much knowledge and insight to the wrestlers backstage and to the broadcast starting this Sunday," he said.

The AEW CEO said he's a huge fan not only of his work in the ring, but also for his accomplishments as an author.