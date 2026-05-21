WWE HOFer Doesn't Think Mick Foley Will Wrestle In AEW

Mick Foley is on his way to AEW this weekend for Double or Nothing, though how much he'll be around after the event remains a question. According to AEW announcer and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross, however, it may not matter all that much. On the latest "Grilling Jr," Ross talked about how flexible the AEW schedule was, especially for people like himself, and how it will likely allow Foley to decide how much he wants to get involved.

"Here's the great thing about AEW, [actually] there's several great things," Ross said. "One is when you sign on with the company and you do a "full-time gig," it's not going to be more than one or two max days a week. So that's a real perk, I can tell you...You know what, I don't know [about Foley being full-time]...I think, you know, I don't know how much he wants to work."

The discussion around Foley later turned to the potential of him working a retirement match under the AEW banner. While Ross didn't dismiss the idea of Foley having a match, and was optimistic Foley could get involved in angles of a physical nature, he didn't believe Foley would putting the wrestling boots on again for one more match.

"I could see him throwing a few punches or getting somebody in the Mandible Claw," Ross said. "Stuff like that. But him working a complete match? I find that to be doubtful. Maybe it will happen. I'm not doubting it, I don't think it's a bad idea if its done right. You've got to treat Mick very, very special, and put him in situations that he can pull off, that he's good at. But I can't see him having Mick Foley on TV, and somewhere along the way not using him for a little bit of physicality. I think that will happen."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Grilling JR" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription