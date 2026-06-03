Mick Foley On Possibility Of One More Match In AEW: 'Stranger Things Have Happened'

Mick Foley has opened the door to a return to the ring, following his AEW debut at Double or Nothing.

Foley recently spoke on "The Ariel Helwani Show" about wrestling once again, stating that his recent weight loss has helped him become more fit. The new AEW star believes he can wrestle safely as long as he avoids injuries to his head.

"Well, it's definitely crossed my mind. You know, the cinematic matches have opened up the door for guys whose cardio may be suspect. But I'll tell you what, this loss of 100 pounds made my life so much easier. Like, I used to have to stop a couple of times just walking up a moderate hill," he began. "I think that clearly if I had a match, it would have to be a match that would avoid trauma to the head. Luckily, there's a whole lot of me to traumatize below the neck. So, yeah, I think I have one more match in me."

He, though, caveated that statement by saying that everything has to fall in place perfectly for him to return to the ring. Foley, however, doesn't want to do some of the high-risk moves that he was famous for, ruling out potentially dropping elbows from high spots. The WWE Hall of Famer admitted that he often thinks of various spots and moves that he could perform and still retain his health.

"I find my mind wandering sometimes, coming up with ideas that look better than they hurt, that rate higher on the instantaneous Foley risk-reward ratio analysis. And if I can come up with enough of those types of moves that allow me to risk a little bit less while still giving fans a good match, and if I feel like I'm up to it, then maybe a couple years down the road, we will look into that. Stranger things have happened."

Foley, who has had a few health issues over the years, last wrestled way back in 2012, when he appeared in the men's Royal Rumble match.