Backstage News On Potential Return Of Kevin Owens Ahead Of WWE SummerSlam 2026

The return of "The Prizefighter" to WWE could happen sooner rather than later, if recent reports ahead of WWE SummerSlam are to be believed. Earlier on Saturday, it was reported Kevin Owens is in Minneapolis, Minnesota ahead of the event, and according to PWInsider Elite, there is word backstage that Owens is "very close" to returning.

The outlet also confirmed the star is in the city for SummerSlam this weekend, where he's scheduled for meet and greets. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter on Friday that Owens is expected to make his on-screen return soon, and according PWIE, the belief is he is to be part of "WWE SmackDown."

Fightful reported that Owens had been training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week. The star underwent successful surgery in July 2025 for a serious neck injury. He was set for a rematch against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41, but revealed ahead of the event he would be out of action for an undetermined amount of time, due to the injury.

The star has kept busy in his recovery, however, recently serving as a pre-show host at "WWE NXT's" Great American Bash premium live event. Owens also featured as a coach on season three of "WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats."

Orton would go on to face Joe Hendry at "The Showcase of the Immortals" last year. "The Viper" has also been out of action following his WrestleMania 42 loss to then-Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, but is also, according to Meltzer, reportedly expected to return soon.