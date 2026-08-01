LA Knight, Solo Sikoa And Royce Keys Conquer The Bloodline At WWE SummerSlam 2026

LA Knight, Royce Keys, and Solo Sikoa defeated The Bloodline in six-man tag team action at WWE SummerSlam Saturday.

The match kicked off with the two trios pairing off for a brawl, with Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa eventually left as the only competitors in the ring. Sikoa got the better of his older brother and called for production to play the Usos' theme, yeeting to mock him.

Jey tagged out to Fatu, who then dropped Sikoa with a Samoan Drop and followed up with a senton. From there, the Bloodline each took turns beating Sikoa down and isolating him on their side of the ring. Sikoa eventually managed to tag out to Keys as Fatu tagged Jimmy Uso into the affair, with Keys running his opponent down and dropping Jey with a spinebuster as he tried to get involved.

Keys dropped Jimmy from the top rope with an avalanche powerslam, though he could not make the cover. He sought instead to tag out to Knight as Jimmy tagged for Jey. Knight immediately got the better of Jey in the middle of the ring to hit an elbow drop and look for the BFT.

Jey countered the BFT into a spear, getting his own near-fall. Knight hit a superplex. Jimmy hit him with an Uso Splash. Sikoa dropped Jimmy with a Spinning Solo, only to then get dropped by Fatu. Keys then hit a spinebuster to Fatu and the pair of them fought on the outside, spilling into the timekeeper's area.

Jey hit a spear to Knight and Jimmy hit the Uso Splash but only for a two-count. The Usos looked for 1-D but Sikoa hit Jimmy with a Samoan Spike, allowing Knight to connect with BFT on Jey and get the winning pinfall.