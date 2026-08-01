GUNTHER Taps Out A Game Nick Aldis At WWE SummerSlam 2026

GUNTHER may have won the match, but "WWE SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis put up a fight on night one of WWE SummerSlam. The former TNA World Champion showed fans what he could do in his first WWE match, but in the end, had to tap out to GUNTHER's sleeper hold.

GUNTHER was able to get Aldis into two early holds, before heading out of the ring to celebrate prematurely on the commentary desk. "The Ring General" got Aldis in the corner and nailed him with a chop, which only angered Aldis, who started firing off right hands.

Aldis powered GUNTHER up for a suplex, but GUNTHER quickly stopped his offense, when Aldis went to the top rope, with another chop that sent him crashing to the outside. GUNTHER bounced Aldis face-first off the ring post, and talked trash to his wife, WWE and TNA legend Mickie James, at ringside.

GUNTHER countered the King's Lynn Cloverleaf and Aldis had to dodge more chops before hitting a few of his own. GUNTHER had to dodge another cloverleaf with a sleeper hold, but Aldis broke it up by sending him crashing into the turnbuckle.

After another back-and-forth, Aldis hit a superplex and absorbed even more chops before hitting a running powerslam that GUNTHER kicked out of. Aldis hit two elbows to his opponent from the top rope, then locked in the King's Lynn Cloverleaf. After a struggle, GUNTHER got to the ropes.

Aldis dodged another sleeper into one of his own, but GUNTHER suplexed him to counter and followed up with a powerbomb. Aldis fought to his feet with the sleeper locked in again, but GUNTHER took him back down to the mat, where Aldis had to tap out. Despite GUNTHER's victory, Aldis was able to celebrate with James and their son in the ring.