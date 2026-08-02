Oba Femi Defeats Brock Lesnar Inside Hell In A Cell At WWE SummerSlam 2026

Oba Femi bested Brock Lesnar in the main event of night one of WWE SummerSlam, inside Hell in a Cell, and after the match, "The Beast Incarnate" gave major props to the star in a short promo.

The match started off hot and Femi got Lesnar in the corner to hit multiple uppercuts, but Lesnar wasn't phased. He hit three back-to-back suplexes, but "The Ruler" bounced right back up and knocked Lesnar out of the ring. He suplexed Lesnar on the outside, then sent him shoulder-first through a table he set up in the corner of the cage.

Back inside the ring, Lesnar nailed Femi with the ring steps before delivering a fourth suplex. Femi countered an F5 attempt and hit a chokeslam, taking them both out. With both men back on their feet, Femi hit more uppercuts to Lesnar, but Lesnar caught the final one, getting his opponent up for an F5. Femi countered with a chokeslam once again, then got Lesnar up to throw him across the ring.

Lesnar kicked out of a Fall From Grace powerbomb and got Femi up for two F5s, and the younger star fell into the third. Frustrated by Femi kicking out, Lesnar ripped the ring canvas and the pad beneath it, exposing the wood below, and hit a Tombstone Piledriver to Femi on the wood.

Femi kicked out, to the surprise of Lesnar. "The Beast" tried to hit Femi with a chair, but "The Ruler" knocked it out of his hand, then hit another Fall From Grace for the victory.

After the match, as Femi was celebrating, Lesnar got in the ring and gave Femi a hug before raising his arm in victory and reaching for a microphone. He told Minnesota and everyone watching at home that Femi is the future of WWE.