AEW's Thunder Rosa Wins Mexican National Women's Championship In CMLL

AEW and CMLL dual-contracted star Thunder Rosa won championship gold over the weekend, when she defeated India Sioux for the Mexican National Women's Championship. The match took place at Friday's CMLL Viernes Espectacular in Arena Mexico.

According to POST Wrestling, Rosa won the gold with a double stomp, followed by the Fire Thunder Driver. Sioux held the title for 511 days, with two successful defenses overall. Rosa earned the opportunity to challenge for the gold with a win at CMLL Domingo Familiar on July 19 in an eight-woman number one contender's match. She defeated Olympia, Garra Nega, Keyra, Hera, Sanley, Skadi, and Reyna Isis to earn her shot at Sioux.

Luchablog took to X to clarify the Mexican National Women's title isn't a CMLL promotional title, however, but rather a commission title in the company. They further clarified how the title got to CMLL in a follow-up post.

CMLL posted a video of the star's victory to X (formerly Twitter), which showed the finish, then Rosa's emotional celebration after. Rosa re-posted coverage of the event on her own account, but has yet to comment personally on her win.

Rosa has wrestled her four most recent matches for CMLL. It was announced in April that the former AEW Women's World Champion was signing a dual-contract with the company, something not uncommon in AEW. Her last match for Tony Khan's company came at "AEW Dynamite: Beach Break," where she competed in the Casino Gauntlet match to determine a number one contender to the top women's title, a match ultimately won by Willow Nightingale.