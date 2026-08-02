Chelsea Green Ascends To Interim WWE Women's Title In Chaotic SummerSlam Ladder Match

Chelsea Green defeated Jade Cargill, Charlotte Flair, Lash Legend, and Tiffany Stratton in a ladder match to crown an Interim WWE Women's Champion at SummerSlam Sunday.

The ladder match was booked with reigning Women's Champion Rhea Ripley sidelined indefinitely.

Green was the first to try and make a climb for the title, but Cargill intercepted her and dropped her with Jaded onto a ladder wedged in the corner. Stratton then intercepted Cargill as she sought to climb for the title, taking her place up the ladder before Flair climbed up alongside her, kicking her down as Legend entered the ring with another ladder.

She wound up dropping Stratton onto that ladder in the corner, with Flair climbing the one in the middle and grasping the title. Alas, Cargill removed the ladder from beneath her to leave her hanging from the title, working with Legend to bring her down from it.

Stratton looked to be close to winning after returning to the ring and taking out Legend, climbing to the top of the ladder before Green entered the fray; she said sorry before tipping the ladder to send Stratton into the competitors on the outside.

Green was then in the clear before B-Fab and Michin ran down to the ring to stop her on behalf of Cargill. Cargill and Flair battled at the top of the ladder and knocked one another down, leaving just the incapacitated Green in the ring hanging from the ladder rungs.

She woke up as the crowd cheered her on, ascending the ladder and claiming the title to become Interim WWE Women's Champion.