Injury Update On WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley

When it was pointed out that WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley was being evaluated for injury last Friday on "SmackDown," few were concerned at the time. But that changed earlier in the week, when a poster for Night of Champions revealed Ripley had been replaced by Tiffany Stratton. And it's now become clear that Ripley's injury scare is more than a scare. Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful reports that Ripley is indeed dealing with an injury, though no details were provided on what Ripley was ailing from, or how long she would be out.

The lack of information surrounding Ripley's status is having an affect on not just her, but other plans WWE had for its "SmackDown" women's wrestler. Those close to the situation say that there has been a "significant shuffling" of direction for Ripley and other women, in the event that Ripley will be forced to miss significant time with an injury. No word was provided on the status of the WWE Women's Championship, and whether Ripley would be forced to vacate the championship or not.

Ripley's most recent televised match occurred at the Clash In Italy PLE, where she defeated Jade Cargill to retain the Women's Title, though she continued to wrestle on WWE's European tour afterward, with her last match taking place on June 3. Ripley appeared on "SmackDown" just a few days after that event with no hint of any injury, and in fact interacted with former rival Charlotte Flair and Stratton, with both declaring their intention to challenge Ripley for the Women's Championship. Flair is currently seeking a title shot via the Queen of the Ring tournament, and will face Liv Morgan in semi-final action on "SmackDown" this Friday.