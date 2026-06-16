WWE Replaces Rhea Ripley On Night Of Champions Advertising

As WWE has continued towards Night of Champions next weekend, WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley has figured heavily into the show's advertising, suggesting she would be defending her championship at the PLE. But that participation has now been called into doubt. On X Tuesday morning, account Wrestle Features posted a new poster for Night of Champions, showing that Ripley had been replaced, with WWE Women's United States Champion Tiffany Stratton now featured instead.

WWE has officially amended the NOC PLE poster for next weekend. Rhea Ripley has been replaced by Tiffany Stratton. pic.twitter.com/08gjZDM8eN — Wrestle Features (@WrestleFeatures) June 16, 2026

The move to replace Ripley on the poster comes just a few days after Ripley was absent from "WWE SmackDown;" during the show, announcers revealed that Ripley was being evaluated for an injury. No word has emerged regarding Ripley suffering from an injury, though it should be noted that the WWE Women's Champion hasn't wrestled a match in nearly two weeks, having last competed on a WWE Live Event on June 3. Two days later, Ripley appeared on "SmackDown" and was confronted by Stratton and Charlotte Flair on June 5, with both staking a claim for a future title shot.

Stratton replacing Ripley on the poster would suggest that Stratton will now be defending her US Championship on Night of Champions, though no match has officially been announced for her. As for Flair, she is still in the running in the Queen of the Ring tournament, scheduled to face Liv Morgan this Friday on "SmackDown." Should Flair win, she would move onto the finals at Night of Champions, where she would face off with Ripley's friend IYO SKY; the winner would move on to challenge for either the WWE Women's or WWE Women's World Championships at SummerSlam.