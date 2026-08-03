Chad Gable Taps Out Penta To Win WWE IC Title In Home State

Chad Gable captured his first singles gold in WWE when he defeated Penta for the Intercontinental Championship during night two of WWE SummerSlam. The pair had a match rooted in respect after Gable made amends for his previous sins after losing the El Grande Americano mask.

The men battled back-and-forth until Penta hit a big boot to Gable's jaw, and Gable ran into a backbreaker. Gable got Penta powered up for back-to-back German suplexes. The challenger went for a moonsault, but Penta countered with another kick.

Penta flew out of the ring, taking Gable out on the outside. Once back on their feet, the pair trades strikes. Gable threw Penta over his head after Penta came at him fast, then went to the top. Penta was too far out in the middle of the ring, however, and was back on his feet and started to target Gable's shoulder. He continued to hit it with kicks, before nailing him in the jaw once again.

The champion looked for the Mexican Destroyer, but Gable rolled through into the ankle lock. Penta fought out, but Gable locked in an arm bar over the ropes for the five count. Gable countered another Mexican Destroyer on the apron into a German suplex, bouncing Penta to the floor, then took him out with a moonsault. Gable hit the flying headbutt back in the ring, but Penta kicked out at two.

Gable met Penta on the top rope, but Penta was finally about to connect with the Mexican Destroyer on the apron, though it didn't look as though Gable got all of it. Penta looked for another, but Gable countered into the ankle lock. Penta was almost to the ropes, his hand just barely grazing the bottom, but Gable dropped to the mat to lock in the hold tighter, making Penta tap out.