Roman Reigns Overcomes Ghosts Of His Past In WWE SummerSlam Main Event

Roman Reigns retained the World Heavyweight Championship after defeating Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam.

They started off by exchanging words before finally locking up. Rollins sent Reigns to the corner. He followed with a side headlock, but Reigns sent him to the mat. Rollins kept toying with Reigns by dodging him before getting in offense. Anytime Reigns got any in, Rollins wouldn't let it last for long.

Rollins landed a suicide dive and drove him into the barricade and the Spanish announce desk. Rollins removed the top of the desk. He went for a tope and got punched in the face. Reigns sent Rollins over the barricade where they battled in the crowd. Reigns suplexed Rollins on steel on the floor. He followed with a spear attempt, but Rollins landed a knee lift to block it. Back by the ring, Rollins mocked Reigns and attempted a spear. Reigns intercepted and smashed him through the Spanish announce table.

Reigns cleared off the US announce table and attempted a powerbomb, but Rollins reversed and hit one of his own. They beat the count to get in the ring and Rollins landed a Pedigree. Reigns landed a Superman Punch. Rollins leapt over a spear attempt and landed a Curb Stomp, but Reigns kicked out. Reigns speared him, but Rollins kicked out. Rollins speared Reigns and Reigns responded with a Curb Stomp. Both men talk trash and exchange blows. Rollins connected with a rebound clothesline. Reigns landed a DDT and went for a spear, when he speared the ref instead.

Rollins got a chair and slid in the ring. Reigns decked him. He grabbed the chair, but tossed it aside. They exchanged blows again. Reigns landed another spear and Rollins connected with another Pedigree. He went up top for a Super Stomp, but Reigns moved and speared him twice, but the ref was still down. He speared Rollins a third time and the ref counted to three for Reigns to retain. After the match, Reigns offered his hand to Rollins to make two-thirds of The Shield symbol.