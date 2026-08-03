Kevin Owens Promises To Give 'Everything' Following WWE Return

Kevin Owens made his surprise return on Night Two of SummerSlam when he was added to the opening match. He defeated Finn Balor, Sami Zayn, and GUNTHER to become the Number One contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship. It was KO's first match since March 2025 when he defeated Zayn at Elimination Chamber. The following July, he had surgery for a neck injury. Last week, he was reportedly training at the Performance Center.

During the SummerSlam postshow, Owens said his wife was there to support him and that he called his parents after the match to let them know he was as okay as he could be after a demanding match. He said that he wanted to prove a point with his match after he was told to be careful by WWE's medical staff and his own surgeon. "I told them I'd be careful. I'm never being careful! I'm giving everything I have, always. If that means I'm done in two years, I'm done in two years. But we're going to have a blast for two years. Hopefully it's longer than that, but you're never getting less than everything I have."

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