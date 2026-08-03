Oba Femi Takes Shots At WWE Champ CM Punk Following SummerSlam Win Over Brock Lesnar

After defeating Brock Lesnar for the second time in their trilogy at WWE SummerSlam, Oba Femi seems ready to move on to the next challenge. Leading up to and following matches with Lesnar, Femi has had a series of squash matches. In "NXT", Femi was a North American Champion and a two-time NXT Champion.

His mic skills have gained a lot of attention over the last few months as he's become one of WWE's best talkers. During the SummerSlam postshow, Femi stated he's always known he was made for WWE and compared it to being created in a lab for this. Then he turned his attention to the Undisputed WWE Champion, CM Punk. "I am that guy. There are some that say that they are the best on this microphone, in that ring, even at commentary, right? You want to drop pipe bombs and all that stuff. But understand one thing, your bombs don't work when it comes to Oba Femi. You're gifted on this mic and so am I."

Punk retained the WWE Unified Championship on Night One of SummerSlam after Randy Orton returned to cost Cody Rhodes the match.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE SummerSlam postshow and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.