WWE Raw Results 8/3 - We Hear From Roman Reigns, Fallout From SummerSlam 2026 & More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on August 3, 2026, coming to you live from the Casey's Center in Des Moines, Iowa!
Coming off his successful defense of the World Heavyweight Championship against his former Shield stablemate Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam Sunday last night, Roman Reigns will be making an appearance on tonight's show with something on his mind to share.
As of writing, nothing else has been officially advertised for tonight's episode of "Raw". However, Big Cass' return to WWE has also previously been set for tonight in a series of videos that have teased his return to the company that have aired on "Raw" over the last several weeks.
With SummerSlam Saturday and SummerSlam Sunday now in the history books after this past weekend, we will surely be seeing some fallout from the two night Premium Live Event. SummerSlam Saturday featured a total of six matches including Liv Morgan retain her Women's World Championship against IYO SKY, Oba Femi emerge victorious against Brock Lesnar in a Hell in a Cell Match, and Royce Keys, Solo Sikoa, and LA Knight score a win against The Bloodline's Jacob Fatu, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso in a Six Man Tag Team Match. Chad Gable also dethroned Penta as Intercontinental Champion, and Danhausen defeated Dominik Mysterio in a Human Monies on a Pole Match as part of the six match card on SummerSlam Sunday.
We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping some of the events of SummerSlam Saturday and SummerSlam Sunday.
Michael Cole and Corey Graves then greet audiences at home as Roman Reigns makes his way to the ring.
We Hear From Roman Reigns
Reigns tells Des Moines to acknowledge him, then says he's a man of his word and says he called his shot. He says he delivered and also promised to save WWE by winning the 2026 Men's Royal Rumble, which he did. He says he owned the summer and says he beat Seth Rollins last night, then says he knows that stings in Iowa where Rollins is from. He says Rollins is his brother and they may have found some peace, but he can only acknowledge so much. He raises the microphone in an effort to get Iowa to sing Rollins' song, but LA Knight's music hits and he makes his way out.
Knight says he wants to talk to the fans and congratulates Reigns on his SummerSlam Sunday win which he achieved alone. He says Reigns is still a fraud and says he's been calling out Reigns for months. He says instead of answering, Reigns sends The Bloodline after him and says Reigns owes him. He says he wants Reigns one-on-one with no Bloodline interference whenever Reigns wants to, then says the only right answer is yeah.
Reigns asks Knight what he's done to earn a World Heavyweight Championship shot and tells everyone in the back that they don't get title shots by complaining. He tells Knight to get to the back of the line and leaves, but Knight stops Reigns and says all Reigns has done is use numbers and sneak attacks against guys like him. He says he's lightning in a bottle and everything Reigns wishes he could be.
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