WWE Raw Results 8/3 - We Hear From Roman Reigns, Fallout From SummerSlam 2026 & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on August 3, 2026, coming to you live from the Casey's Center in Des Moines, Iowa!

Coming off his successful defense of the World Heavyweight Championship against his former Shield stablemate Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam Sunday last night, Roman Reigns will be making an appearance on tonight's show with something on his mind to share.

As of writing, nothing else has been officially advertised for tonight's episode of "Raw". However, Big Cass' return to WWE has also previously been set for tonight in a series of videos that have teased his return to the company that have aired on "Raw" over the last several weeks.

With SummerSlam Saturday and SummerSlam Sunday now in the history books after this past weekend, we will surely be seeing some fallout from the two night Premium Live Event. SummerSlam Saturday featured a total of six matches including Liv Morgan retain her Women's World Championship against IYO SKY, Oba Femi emerge victorious against Brock Lesnar in a Hell in a Cell Match, and Royce Keys, Solo Sikoa, and LA Knight score a win against The Bloodline's Jacob Fatu, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso in a Six Man Tag Team Match. Chad Gable also dethroned Penta as Intercontinental Champion, and Danhausen defeated Dominik Mysterio in a Human Monies on a Pole Match as part of the six match card on SummerSlam Sunday.

We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping some of the events of SummerSlam Saturday and SummerSlam Sunday.

Michael Cole and Corey Graves then greet audiences at home as Roman Reigns makes his way to the ring.