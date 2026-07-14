Vignette For Former AEW Star Airs On WWE Raw, Return Set For Monday After SummerSlam

A video vignette for a former WWE-turned-AEW, now seemingly back to WWE again, star was shown on "WWE Raw" on Monday. A promo for Big Cass, the former Big Bill in AEW, aired, hyping the star's return on August 3, the "Raw" after SummerSlam, set to take place in Des Moines, Iowa.

The video showed images of past crowds chanting along to Big Cass' former tag team partner, Enzo Amore, also rumored for a return, as he recited his "and you can't teach that" promo from the team's first run in WWE.

"What happens when the whole world calls you 'can't miss?'" a voice, presumably that of Cass, asks.

"What happens when the world is wrong?" the voice asks again, as lights turn on, silhouetting a figure, with the date "8/3" popping up behind him.

Cass and Amore were first rumored to be heading back to WWE when Amore was spotted at the WWE Performance Center back on May 20. Rumors about Cass's contract with AEW also began to swirl around that time, with reports indicating he would soon be done with the company. Further reports said at the end of June that Cass gave notice to AEW that he was leaving.

While WWE aired the promo package for Cass with Amore appearing in the clips, it was not made immediately clear as to whether Amore is returning alongside him. With two more episodes of "Raw" left before the "8/3" date, it's possible a hype video for him could be coming.