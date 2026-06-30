Big Bill Reportedly Gives Notice To AEW, Expected To Land In WWE Alongside Enzo Amore

At the risk of making some of the more tribalistic wrestling fans out there mad, this is a move that I think works out pretty good for everyone involved. I thought Big Bill showed during his AEW run (and during his TNA run beforehand) that he had come along way from the guy who couldn't get carried to a good match by Bryan Danielson in 2018, both overcoming his real-life demons and developing into a good worker. I also think he probably had a ceiling in AEW. While I don't think AEW has an aversion to taller wrestlers like some do, I do think there was only so far Bill was going to go given the standard AEW generally has, not to mention that he was hurt, along with Bryan Keith, by whatever that "Learning Tree" thing was Chris Jericho was doing beforehand. As such, it was time to go, he'll be better for it, and AEW will be fine without him.

And ultimately, WWE could be better off with him as well. Now to be clear, I do not love the idea of reuniting Bill with Enzo. Yes, it was a fun act ten years ago, but that was ten years ago. On top of that, Amore has never been a wrestler that I've been in love with; on the mic, he's struck me as little more than a few catchphrases, and in the ring he makes the Ultimate Warrior look like Kenta Kobashi in his prime. So that part isn't good. However, I have to imagine that the team won't last forever, and that's where Bill could reach his full potential. He's got the size WWE wants, he's got charisma, he's a better mic worker than people give him credit for, and he now has the in-ring skill where he could legit be a top heel in WWE should they want to go that far. There are definitely serious questions about that with WWE's current booking, and it's possible Bill finds the same issues in WWE as he did in AEW. But overall, I think he has a good shot of moving upward once the Amore team runs its course, and as such, I think this is a good decision for him, for WWE, and for AEW. A rarity in wrestling — everyone wins.