Big Bill Reportedly Gives Notice To AEW, Expected To Land In WWE Alongside Enzo Amore
Back in May, it was revealed that Big Bill's AEW contract was set to expire shortly, and there was real potential that the former AEW World Tag Team Champion could be out the door and heading back to WWE. That possibility now appears to be reality. Fightful Select reports that Bill's contract with AEW expires in the next week, and that Bill has given his notice, ending his four-year stint with the promotion.
His next move is expected to be WWE, where Bill had previously worked from 2011 to 2018, first as Colin Cassidy and later as Big Cass. He will not be coming alone either, as his former tag team partner Enzo Amore is also expected to sign with WWE, as had been previously rumored. Tied to the hip during their first several years in WWE in both "NXT" and the main roster, Amore and Cass were among the most popular teams in the promotion during that time, though they never won a set of WWE Tag Team Championships before breaking up in 2017.
While WWE has had to wait for Bill to become available, the promotion could have signed Amore at any time, as he is currently a free agent. Instead, those within WWE noted that the promotion wanted to wait for Bill to become available before also inking Amore to a contract, in order to have both of them secure at the same time. At the moment, it is unknown whether Amore and Bill will be brought back to "NXT," or if they will make their return on the main roster.
Opinion: Big Bill leaving AEW for WWE works out for everyone involved
At the risk of making some of the more tribalistic wrestling fans out there mad, this is a move that I think works out pretty good for everyone involved. I thought Big Bill showed during his AEW run (and during his TNA run beforehand) that he had come along way from the guy who couldn't get carried to a good match by Bryan Danielson in 2018, both overcoming his real-life demons and developing into a good worker. I also think he probably had a ceiling in AEW. While I don't think AEW has an aversion to taller wrestlers like some do, I do think there was only so far Bill was going to go given the standard AEW generally has, not to mention that he was hurt, along with Bryan Keith, by whatever that "Learning Tree" thing was Chris Jericho was doing beforehand. As such, it was time to go, he'll be better for it, and AEW will be fine without him.
And ultimately, WWE could be better off with him as well. Now to be clear, I do not love the idea of reuniting Bill with Enzo. Yes, it was a fun act ten years ago, but that was ten years ago. On top of that, Amore has never been a wrestler that I've been in love with; on the mic, he's struck me as little more than a few catchphrases, and in the ring he makes the Ultimate Warrior look like Kenta Kobashi in his prime. So that part isn't good. However, I have to imagine that the team won't last forever, and that's where Bill could reach his full potential. He's got the size WWE wants, he's got charisma, he's a better mic worker than people give him credit for, and he now has the in-ring skill where he could legit be a top heel in WWE should they want to go that far. There are definitely serious questions about that with WWE's current booking, and it's possible Bill finds the same issues in WWE as he did in AEW. But overall, I think he has a good shot of moving upward once the Amore team runs its course, and as such, I think this is a good decision for him, for WWE, and for AEW. A rarity in wrestling — everyone wins.