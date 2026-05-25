Backstage Update On Rumors Of Enzo & Big Cass Returning To WWE

Last week, amidst news that WWE is looking to bolster its tag team division, despite releasing numerous talent and teams in a round of post-WrestleMania cuts, it was reported that Enzo Amore and Big Cass, currently Big Bill in AEW, could be making their way back to the company. Fightful Select offered an update on Monday, with more on Amore.

According to the outlet, citing those close to Amore, some promoters are being told that one-half of the "Realest Guys in the Room" is not taking bookings in the future. Fightful also reported those promoters assume Amore is headed back to WWE, the company he departed in January 2018.

Amore faced sexual assault allegations that he, reportedly, at the time, did not report to the company, leading to his suspension, then firing. The allegations never led to charges. Following his release, Amore worked in MLW, TNA, and various other independent promotions. His most recent match took place under his ring name "Real1" at WWA Hysteria 178, a win against Clay Williams.

Big Bill hasn't been seen on AEW since February and his most recent ROH appearance came on April 6. Reports last week indicated that his contract is set to expire, if it hasn't already, at the end of May, or in early June. Fightful reported on Tuesday they had not been given any information that that had changed. His former tag team partner, Bryan Keith, has recently worked a singles match on "Dynamite" and another in ROH since Bill's disappearance from programming.

Amore and Big Cass haven't teamed together since 2017. They briefly reunited in 2025 during Chris Jericho's Rock 'n' Rager at Sea.