Triple H Comments On Nick Aldis' WWE Debut, Getting Oasis As His Theme Music

In a WWE full of Def Rebel-produced theme songs, many drawing divisive reactions, hearing "Morning Glory" by Oasis welcoming out "WWE SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis was a breath of fresh air for many. On the post-show following night one of WWE SummerSlam, where Aldis made his in-ring debut for the company, Paul "Triple H" Levesque commented on the authority figure stepping into the ring, and the process of getting him his dream music.

Levesque said that Aldis was open to any opportunity in WWE. The general manager role was what they had, and Aldis was thrilled to take it.

"As a competitor, I know that desire never dies, right?" he said. "No matter where you are and how far removed from it you are. I know every week, when he's in those arenas... he's thinking, 'Man, I remember this.' Opportunity arose for him to step into the ring. It was on short notice. There's a thing in our business about 'always stay ready...' He looked like a million bucks. Went out and performed like a million bucks. Had the crowd behind him."

He said they were talking about what Aldis' dream theme would be, and he said, "Oasis." Levesque initially wasn't sure, and they started to work on other music, but it came together.

"I was thrilled a few days ago to tell him, 'Oasis is in, dude. We're doing it,'" Levesque explained. "Right before he walked out there tonight, and then again when he got back, I said, 'That's not a bad moment, right?' Stadium, 35,000-plus people, whatever it is. To have that moment, out of nowhere, to crush it. Have the crowd chant your name. To have your wife there. Your son there."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.