Former AEW Star Big Cass Returns To WWE, Attacks Je'Von Evans On Raw After SummerSlam

Big Cass, more recently known as Big Bill in AEW, made his return during "WWE Raw" to attack Je'Von Evans.

Evans kicked off the show's wrestling in singles action against Ethan Page, scoring the win via pinfall before being blindsided by the returning star. Cass dropped him with a big boot followed by a clotheseline before cinching in a bear hug and finally delivering the East River Crossing to announce his arrival.

Cass came through on the New York independent circuit before signing for WWE's developmental territory, Florida Championship Wrestling, in 2011. He became popular in "WWE NXT" alongside Enzo Amore and eventually got called up to the main roster as a tag team in 2016. He was released in 2018, having since gone on to wrestle for TNA and then AEW as W. Morrissey and Big Bill respectively.

While in AEW, he held the World Tag Team Championship alongside fellow AEW-turned-WWE star Ricky Saints. He last wrestled for AEW's sister promotion, Ring of Honor, alongside Bryan Keith in April. It was reported back in June that he had given the company his notice and was expected to return to WWE, with Monday night confirming that to be the case.