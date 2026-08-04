Two Former World Champions Return To Challenge Liv Morgan On WWE Raw After SummerSlam

On "WWE Raw," the WWE audience was treated to a double surprise in the same segment when Becky Lynch and Stephanie Vaquer returned.

Following Sol Ruca defeating Roxanne Perez via a disqualification, Raquel Rodriguez landed a Tejana Bomb on Ruca. Becky Lynch's music hit. She made it clear she was coming for Liv Morgan. She chastised her for defending her title once in 100 days and called her a "glorified valet." Morgan retorted that Lynch should be at home with her kid. When Morgan accused her of being jealous, Lynch said she wasn't the greatest women's champion in her stable or the greatest one to sleep with Dominik Mysterio. Morgan, Rodriguez, and Perez were backing up the ramp when Stephanie Vaquer's music hit.

Vaquer took out Rodriguez and Perez before chasing Morgan into the ring. She pummeled the champion while Lynch watched from the turnbuckle. Rodriguez returned and took a headbutt from Vaquer and Perez ate a big boot. She intercepted a charging Morgan and sent her to the mat. Vaquer and Lynch stood face to face when Vaquer told her to get out of her ring and Lynch responded "or what?" They continued staring each other down, each claiming the title was theirs.

Vaquer has been gone from WWE since losing to Morgan at WrestleMania 42. Lynch has been off TV since June.