Former WWE Star 2 Cold Scorpio Pleads Guilty To Assault & Armed Criminal Action

Many long-time wrestling fans fondly remember 2 Cold Scorpio, who wowed fans with his high flying moveset in WCW, ECW, and WWE years before the style became commonplace. Unfortunately, Scorpio is now in the news again, for far less flattering reasons than his 450 Splash. According to Missouri court records, Scorpio has pleaded guilty to second degree assault and armed criminal action, stemming from a June 2024 incident at a Kansas City, Missouri Love's Travel Shop.

According to reports at the time, Scorpio, who was working as a security guard at the travel shop, got into an altercation with the plaintiff when he attempted to enter the store at 3 a.m. Scorpio claimed he told the plaintiff to not enter due to him smoking; the plaintiff initially claimed to authorities that he thought he had put his cigarette out before entering, but later acknowledged that may not have been the case.

The argument turned into an altercation, with Scorpio later admitting that he stabbed the plaintiff, though claiming he did so in self-defense. When police arrived on the scene, the victim was found with wounds to his head, chest, legs, abdomen, and buttocks, and was in and out of consciousness when being transported to the hospital. He would later accuse Scorpio of being the aggressor in the situation when questioned.

As serious as the situation is for Scorpio, the plea deal appears to have lessened the load, as he was originally set to be charged with first degree assault before reaching this agreement. Instead of going to trial this past Monday, Scorpio will now be sentenced on October 9. It is unclear what type of punishment Scorpio will face, and whether it will involve time in prison.