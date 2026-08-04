WWE Royal Rumble Coming To Arizona In 2027 As Part Of Multi-Year Partnership With TKO

For the first time in eight years, the WWE Royal Rumble event will be heading to "The Grand Kanyon State" as part of a major multi-year partnership between TKO Group Holdings and the state of Arizona.

Back in May 2026, the Arizona Sports and Events Alliance struck a deal with TKO that would see seven events from TKO's four major brands, WWE, UFC, Zuffa Boxing, and PBR, be held in Arizona across a three year period. Now fans have some dates to get excited about. Namely, WWE's annual Premium Live Event, the Royal Rumble, which will be held at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, home to the NFL's Arizona Cardinals, in February 2027, which was announced at an official event held by the ASEA and hosted by UFC President Dana White. The event act as the first major stop on the road to WWE WrestleMania 43, which will take place in Saudi Arabia in April, and tickets for the Royal Rumble will go on sale later this year.

As for the other TKO events, White also announced that Noche UFC 4 will be held at the Desert Diamond Arena on September 12, which will celebrate the Latin American fighters on the company's roster as the event will commemorate Mexican Independence Day. Zuffa Boxing will also hold events in Arizona in the near future, though White did not give any dates for those cards, and PBR, the Professional Bull Riders, will host the PBR World Finals Championship, also at the Desert Diamond Arena, across the dates of May 20 to May 23.

When it comes to the Royal Rumble, 2027 will mark the third time that WWE has brought one of its most popular Premium Live Events to the state of Arizona. The 2013 Royal Rumble event was held in Phoenix, where John Cena won the Rumble match itself, while The Rock dethroned CM Punk to become the WWE Champion. The 2019 Royal Rumble event was also held in Phoenix and is the most recent Rumble event to be held in Arizona, with that event being best remembered for both Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch winning the men's and women's Rumble matches.