AEW's Jamie Hayter & Alex Windsor Detail History Of Brawling Birds Tag Team

AEW's Brawling Birds have become a dominant tag team on the roster over the past few months, with Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor wrestling a hard-hitting style that naturally compliments the other. Appearing on "Close Up with Renee Paquette," the two were asked to explain how they first came together.

"I think I was at TV, I think back in January, and one of the producers came up to me and was like: 'So, do you want to tag with Jamie?' I was just like: 'Yeah? Sure, count me in! Like, no question about it whatsoever," Windsor recalled.

Hayter agreed, adding that it was late at night, as the two were preparing to leave the venue. She was excited as soon as she learned the news. The two had known each other for a long time but hadn't exactly been close. The partnership came together quickly, and they soon learned their collective name.

"It's so British, but it's not too in your face," Windsor said. "I think it was Tony [Khan's] idea. He was like: 'Ah, the Brawling Birds!' And we was like: 'Birds?' I think being British, we know the reference."

The two have yet to capture gold together, but they've had their eyes on the current AEW Women's Tag Team Champions, Divine Dominion. Hayter indicated that the Brawling Birds are focused on becoming the best versions of themselves so they could take on Megan Bayne and Lena Kross, possibly at AEW All In, in their native country of England, later this month.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Close Up" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.