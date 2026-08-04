WWE Hall Of Famer Dory Funk Jr. Reportedly Dead At Age 85

WWE Hall of Famer Dory Funk. Jr. died at the age of 85 on Tuesday, according to the Ocala Gazette, citing Funk's wife, Marti. Marti Funk told the outlet that her husband died under hospice care.

The Cauliflower Alley Club paid tribute to Funk on social media. The club's account shared a memorial graphic, calling Funk a "champion, a teacher, a gentleman, and an ambassador for our great sport." Brian Blair also took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the passing of his friend and share memories of the star.

The legendary Funk began his wrestling career in 1963 with his father, Dory Funk. Sr.'s, Western States Sports promotion. He'd move on to work in other states, and other countries, including Japan, where he gained his legend status. Funk won the NWA World Heavyweight Championship in February 1969 and held the gold for four-and-a-half years, making him the second-longest reigning champion after Lou Thesz.

Funk worked for All Japan Pro Wrestling from 1973 to 1987, again from 1996 to 1996, and finally from 2013 through 2017. Over the years, he also worked in ECW, WCW, WWC, WWF, and more. Despite retiring in 2017, Funk wrestled his final match in August 2024, where he teamed with Osamu Nishimura in a victory.

The CAC mourns the passing of one of professional wrestling's true legends, Dory Funk Jr. A champion, a teacher, a gentleman, and an ambassador for our great sport, Dory Funk Jr. leaves behind a legacy that will forever be remembered by wrestlers and fans around the world. pic.twitter.com/8ryT4Wn70b — Cauliflower Alley Club (@CACReunion) August 4, 2026

A native of Texas, Funk spent a large portion of his later years in Ocala, Florida, where he ran the Funking Conservatory to teach the next generation. Funk's brother, hardcore legend Terry Funk, preceded his sibling in death. Terry died nearly three years ago, on August 23, 2023.

The Ocala Gazette reported that a public memorial service will be held to honor the legend on Thanksgiving Day, but a private ceremony will be held sooner for the family. Details for the public event will be provided at a later date.