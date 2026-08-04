Ryan Garcia On WWE Raw Appearance: 'I Wish They Would Have Given Me A Better Segment'

Controversial boxer Ryan Garcia recently appeared on "WWE Raw," and the segment he was involved in was one many fans called one of the worst of the year. Garcia appeared alongside Joe Hendry and Danhausen, as they performed a joint concert ahead of WWE SummerSlam, but before the segment was over, Garcia hit Hendry across the back with a guitar and teamed up with Judgment Day. Garcia recently told ESNEWS he also wasn't thrilled by the segment.

"I wish they would have gave me a better segment, because then I wouldn't have got as much hate, you know?" he said.

Following the episode of "Raw" featuring Garcia's appearance, reports indicated that WWE creative was "under pressure," due to how the important episode, which emanated from the Intuit Dome, was perceived. Garcia's inclusion alongside Danhausen and Hendry was reportedly labeled the "most unnecessary part" of the segment, due to Garcia's controversies. The boxer has a history of making racist and homophobic comments. In 2024, he was banned, after using racial slurs on a live stream, from the World Boxing Council.

While Garcia's ban was lifted by the organization late last year, WWE was still criticized heavily by many fans online for using him on "Raw." Other issues from the episode stemmed from its opening segment, the weigh-in between Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi. Paul Heyman had microphone issues to start off the episode, and Femi appeared to botch a Fall from Grace powerbomb.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit ESNEWS and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.