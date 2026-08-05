WWE's Undertaker: Sting Match Would've Been 'Home Run' But Vince McMahon Was Opposed

There are several dream matches in professional wrestling that will sadly remain just that, a dream, due to certain performers not being in their primes anymore, not wrestling anymore, or simply not being alive anymore. Out of all of the WWE dream matches that will remain in people's minds only, The Undertaker vs. Sting is near the top of many people's lists.

"The Deadman" was asked on a recent episode of his "Six Feet Under" podcast why the match with Sting never ended up happening, and while he believed that it would have been a home run, Vince McMahon didn't see the appeal in it.

"People had already been clamoring for that match for a long time, and it seems like a no-brainer, like why on earth would you not do that? But, for whatever reason, Vince did not see it, didn't like it, didn't want it, and I was like 'Man, this is a home run. This is an easy main event for a pay-per-view.' But I don't really have an answer. Like I never really had an in-depth conversation with Vince about why he didn't want to do it, but my goodness, Sting versus Undertaker? I mean again, he obviously knows more about business than I do, but that one just seems like a home run that was just, you know, they decided to walk the guy instead of pitch to him. I don't know, I don't know what happened there."

Taker stated that he doesn't have any regrets over not wrestling Sting, but admitted that he would have loved to have wrestled him and that it was the easiest WWE WrestleMania match to book for both him and Sting. He even revealed that he ran into Sting on a flight shortly after a WrestleMania weekend where they both looked at each other and were puzzled as to why they weren't booked to face each other.

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