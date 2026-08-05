Kendal Grey Retains Title In Graphic WWE NXT Underground Match

Kendal Grey submitted Lola Vice to retain the NXT Women's Championship in an Underground match during "WWE NXT."

The match started with a grappling exchange, ended only as Vice crawled to the side of the ring, and then the action went to the outside. Vice locked a guillotine in on the outside, but Grey escaped it by driving her into the steel steps. Grey sought to follow that up with a kick to Vice from the apron, but Vice caught her leg and threw her into the steel steps, with Grey bleeding from the ear after which.

Grey was surrounded by doctors despite insisting she was okay, wiping her ear clan but it just poured more afterwards. They started to wrap her head with a bandage, which she then finished telling them to get off her and returned to the ring.

Grey immediately collapsed to the mat and looked out of it, and Vice took advantage with kicks to the champion while she was down. But Grey fought back with suplexes and dropped the straps. She collapsed once more and Vice kicked her out of the ring, dispensing her back and following up with kicks to her grounded opponent.

Vice went for one kick too many as Grey caught her into an ankle lock. Vice rolled through and turned it into her own ankle lock but Grey kicked her off.

A striking exchange saw Vice hit a spinning backfist on Grey, sending her back into the crowd gathered at ringside. The caught her and returned her to the ring, hitting a back elbow on the way and collapsing onto her challenger.

Vice went for another spinning backfist but caught the referee, cinching in a rear choke with no referee to call the finish. Vice got the referee back up and turned to hit a roundhouse on Grey, looking to finish with hammerfists before getting caught in a tight armbar; Vice tapped out for her first loss in Underground.