Undertaker Reflects On Temporarily Losing His Memory Following WWE WrestleMania Match

Across all the matches throughout his WWE career, The Undertaker's WrestleMania clashes stand out, due to both his elaborate entrances and the "streak" he built up over time. At WrestleMania 30 in 2014, "The Deadman" finally suffered a WrestleMania loss when he fell short against Brock Lesnar. In the years since, Mark Calaway has claimed that the fight led to a temporary bout of amnesia.

"When the streak got broke by Lesnar, I got a really bad concussion and didn't remember the match," he recalled during an interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," adding that he went straight to the hospital before the rest of the event was over. "My memory didn't even start coming back 'til — I don't know — it was 4 or 5 in the morning."

"It's kind of like you see on TV, when the doctor comes in and asks you, 'What's your name and how old are you?' They did that about every ten or fifteen minutes and I had no clue," he claimed. Calaway stated that there were only two people he recognized during this period of temporary amnesia. "I knew who Michelle [McCool] was, and I knew who Vince [McMahon] was. I couldn't have told you my name, I couldn't have told you where I was at. It was really, really bizarre."

Undertaker then further recalled that after he slowly recovered from the concussion, he began to question whether he would be able to return to pro wrestling. "Self-doubt kind of starts to set in," he admitted. "Obviously, at that point, I'm getting older, I'm in the twilight of my career, but there was nothing that was real significant that I could point out and say 'Oh, right there, that's where I got concussed.'" When asked how he managed to finish the match, he said that it came down to instinct.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.