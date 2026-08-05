Jeff Hardy Says He's Determined To Prove Himself With Upcoming TNA Title Challenge

On August 13, Jeff Hardy will look to capture the TNA World Championship when he challenges Nic Nemeth for the title, and during a recent appearance on "Busted Open Radio," "The Charismatic Enigma" opened up about wanting to prove to everyone that he can still achieve success on a singles level.

"Yeah, it's a little different, being this older in life. And I still feel like I got a lot to prove, especially being on the other side of my issues with drugs and alcohol. It's so great to be on the other side of that. But to be a singles world champion again, it's almost like I feel like I can't do it, but I know it's in me to do that and achieve that. And I want to prove it to myself and prove it to the world ... So yeah, I want to prove it to myself and the world that Jeff Hardy still got some gas in the tank and he can hang with anybody in the solo dimension as well as the tag team ranks."

The contract signing for Hardy and Nemeth's title match will take place this Thursday on "TNA iMPACT!," but fans who were in attendance for the July 30 edition of the program know that the match has already been taped. Originally, TNA's unclear advertising led fans to believe that Hardy would be wrestling Nemeth live on the July 30 episode, but instead the world title bout was taped in a dark match. Results for Hardy's battle with Nemeth have already been leaked, so it's best to be cautious online in the lead up to August 13 to avoid spoilers.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.