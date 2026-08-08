Triple H Comments On 'Tough Debate' About WWE Live Events

One of the biggest behind-the-scenes debates in recent years in WWE is just how many live events talent should be working to hone their skills, but also stay fresh to avoid injury. The debate has come into play since the company has scaled back its live events under Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

Levesque appeared on "Busted Open Radio" and spoke about house shows after host Nic Nemeth inquired about them. Nemeth said he and the Spirit Squad learned a lot working the events alongside Shawn Michaels and Levesque. Triple H called it a "tough mix."

"The live events are so important for getting the reps and moving things forward," he said. "It's why we're making a concerted effort to, especially in 'NXT,' even, just to get them more reps. There comes a time when the physicality has increased so much in our business that you're trying to draw this line between, 'Well, our guys being on the road all the time, is that beneficial to their development, or is that just putting mileage on them?'"

He said it's a dilemma, but doesn't believe live events should totally go away. Levesque also called himself "old school," in the sense he believes stars also learn the craft behind-the-scenes, not just in the ring. He's glad there's a generation of wrestlers backstage who want to give back.

"Me, [Undertaker,] Shawn. You have guys like Bobby Roode, Michael Hayes, that are looking to pass on that knowledge to others, and I think that's amazing," he said. "I'm hoping that over time... guys are going to step up and say, 'Hey, I don't want to take bumps anymore, but I don't want to leave this business. How do I do that?'"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.