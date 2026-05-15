Backstage Report On WWE Adding More Live Events To Schedule

Earlier this week, WWE announced that it had added 10 new live events, or untelevised events known as "house shows" to its 2026 summer tour, in cities spanning from Las Cruces, New Mexico to Savannah, Georgia from July to the end of August. The lack of house shows is something major stars like Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, on his "What Do You Want to Talk About?" podcast, had lamented, as the untelevised aspect gives younger stars the chance to get in reps and figure out new things without the world watching.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the shows were added in the weeks after Rhodes' request, and Meltzer was told that the summer dates were indeed added to help young talent. WWE has called up numerous stars from "WWE NXT" over the last seven or so months, with a majority of stars being called up after WWE WrestleMania 42, with more reportedly on the way.

"What we were told is that with more younger wrestlers on the roster than before, they felt it was good for them to get more experience away from television so this was the time to expand the schedule," Meltzer wrote.

He noted that there would more than likely be a nice profit from the house shows, as compared to other years WWE ran them when the company wasn't as popular. The previous belief was that more shows created less of a demand, and the roster was older, so WWE chose to cut back. In "NXT," talent often work the "Coconut Loop," or house shows in smaller cities and venues in Florida for them to get reps in, in front of a live crowd without TV cameras present.